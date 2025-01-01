Lucknow Mass Murder: Man Kills Mother and 4 Sisters at Hotel on New Year's Eve

A 24-year-old man killed his mother and four sisters on New Year's Eve on Wednesday, January 1, at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The crime took place in the Sharanjit Hotel, and the accused, Arshad, was arrested by the police.

The accused Arshad killed his four sisters and mother. All of them are residents of Agra. On receiving the information, senior officials and local police arrested the accused Arshad from the spot. Detailed investigation and further legal action is being taken by the police in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi, said the incident took place at Hotel Sharanjit in Naka area of the state capital. "The accused, identified as Arshad (24), allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly apprehended the accused from the crime scene," Tyagi said.

The deceased have been identified as Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16) and Rahmeen (18) -- all sisters of Arshad. The fifth is Asma, the mother of the accused, according to police. The DCP said Arshad, 24, is a native of Agra, adding the preliminary inquiry has revealed that he took the step because of domestic disputes. The forensic teams have been deployed at the crime spot to collect evidence while a detailed probe has been launched into the matter, she said.