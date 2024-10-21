Lucknow Police Busts Fake International Call Center, 12 Arrested in Cyber Fraud Case

Police in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, have dismantled a fake international call center involved in cyber fraud and arrested 12 individuals. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a flat in the Everest Enclave area of Sector-18, Vrindavan Yojana, under the PGI police station on Saturday. The suspects were allegedly involved in cyber scams targeting foreign nationals, particularly in the United States and Canada.

During the raid, authorities seized a large quantity of electronic equipment, including 11 laptops, laptop chargers, a tablet, two Wi-Fi units, two routers, five headphones, and 17 mobile phones. According to the police statement, the cybercriminals operated by deliberately sending bugs or errors into their victims' computer systems, triggering pop-up messages. When the victims attempted to resolve the issue, the fraudsters would contact them, pretending to be technical support agents.

Under the guise of providing assistance, the criminals would gain access to the victims' computer systems and then demand payments for resolving the fabricated issues. This tactic enabled them to extort money from unsuspecting individuals abroad. The police have now taken steps to investigate the extent of the operation and pursue further legal action against those involved.