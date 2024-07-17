Lucknow Shocker: Teen Commits Double Murder in Indiranagar, Kills Uncle, Aunt, and Cousin

Published: July 17, 2024

On Tuesday night in the Indiranagar area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a tragic double murder occurred. A minor nephew fatally shot his maternal uncle and aunt, also injuring his cousin in the process. Following the incident, the accused fled the scene. Upon receiving the report, the police promptly arrived and began their search for the fleeing suspect. Early investigations suggest that the crime was committed under the influence of intoxicants.

Lucknow’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Abhijeet R Shankar, provided details of the case, stating that the double murder happened at 9 PM on Tuesday in Sector-B of Indira Nagar. The victims, Rajendra Singh and his wife Saroj Singh, along with their son Shravan Singh, were shot by their 17-year-old nephew. A police team responded swiftly, transporting the victims to the hospital. Tragically, doctors pronounced Rajendra Singh and Saroj Singh dead on arrival, while their son Shravan Singh was admitted for treatment.

Tags :lucknowMurder NewsIndranagarCrime News