Lucknow: Student groups clash over 'loud music' at Ram Navami celebrations

Lucknow, April 18 Two student groups clashed over "loud music" during Ram Navami celebrations at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Following the clash, students gheraoed Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Sanjay Kumar's residence in the night.

Eyewitnesses said a tussle between two groups over playing "loud" music during the Ram Navami celebrations, led to the clash.

Students from one of the groups alleged that they were beaten up by security personnel for objecting to the loud music being played without permission on the campus. Thereafter, students went to gherao the V-C's residence.

They claimed that the university administration had given no permission for the religious programme, yet the music system was played on the campus.

When contacted, BBAU officials said there was a "tiff" between the two groups over DJ. They, however, denied that security guards beat up students.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor