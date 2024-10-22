Lucknow: Thieves Loot House of Retired District Judge, Steal LPG Cylinders, Laptop and Taps

Thieves steal LPG cylinders, laptops, tabs, and Rs 10,000 cash amount from the house of Lucknow retired district judge in the Indiranagar area of Uttar Pradesh. Robber left nothing in the house, they took every items after breaking the house when judge and his family were away in Varanasi to attend a funeral.

The incident came to light after the judge and his family returned home from Varanasi city. Initially, no complaint was registered from the retired judge AK Tiwari's side. Police learned about the incident via social media. The police reached the spot and began investigating, and based on the information provided, a case has been registered, and further legal action is being taken.

Theft in the House of a Retired Judge in Lucknow

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Thieves steal Rs 10000 cash, laptop, and taps from the house of retired district judge. Police got to know about the incident via social media. The police reached the spot and began investigating, and based on the information provided, a case has been… pic.twitter.com/Eg67AkcEMM — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024

Retired district judge AK Tiwari is a resident of Sector 21 in Indiranagar and went to Varanasi with his family to attend the funeral of his elder brother's son. The family and him stayed in the city since the incident, reported TOI. On Monday morning, the judge's younger son, advocate Anupam Tiwari, returned to Lucknow. Upon reaching home around 3 pm, he found the main gate's lock broken.

Inside the house, he found the clock broken and several valuable items, including a laptop, tabs, cash, a wristwatch, an LPG gas cylinder, and even water tabs, had been robbed.