Madhumita Shukla murder: Ex-UP minister Amarmani Tripathi, his wife to be released from jail

Lucknow, Aug 25 Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who are serving life imprisonment for murdering poetess Madhumita Shukla, are set to be released from jail.

The order has been issued by the state Prisons Administration and Reforms Department.

Madhumita's sister Nidhi Shukla on Friday approached the Supreme Court against the order. However, the apex court refused to stay Tripathis' release from the jail.

The Prisons Department said in the order that if it is not necessary to keep both of them in jail in any other case, then as per the discretion of the District Magistrate Gorakhpur, they should be released from jail on presenting two sureties and a bond of the same amount.

The poetess was shot dead on May 9, 2003, in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow. The case was investigated by theCentral Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

They were in jail for over 20 years, after afast track court in Dehradun on October 24, 2007, sentenced Amarmani Tripathi, his wife Madhumani Tripathi, nephew Rohit Chaturvedi, and shooter Santosh Rai to life imprisonment for Madhumita's murder.

On August 18, the Supreme Court passed the release order. The apex court had said that considering Amarmani's age (66), about 20 years in jail and good conduct, he should be released if he is not involved in any other case.

The District Magistrate of Gorakhpur issued an order stating that on presenting two sureties and an equivalent amount of bail bonds, they should be released from jail.

The Supreme Court had recently advised the state government to consider the release of inmates exhibiting good behaviour in jail. Subsequently, Amarmani filed a petition in the apex court for his release.

The Supreme Court granted relief to Amarmani on February 10. Failing to comply with the order, the former minister filed a contempt petition.

