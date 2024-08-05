Madhya Pradesh Accident: 30 People Injured After Bus Overturns in Sehore

In Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, a bus overturning on Monday afternoon resulted in injuries to 30 people. According to police, the incident took place in Delawadi village within the Rehti police station area. The bus was en route from Bhopal to Ladkui when the accident occurred.

Sub-inspector Nandram Ahirwar of Rehti police station reported that the bus overturned after the driver lost control of the wheels. The vehicle, carrying 35 passengers, flipped over, resulting in injuries to at least 30 individuals. The injured are currently receiving treatment at a nearby health center.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation as authorities work to determine the factors that led to the driver losing control of the bus. The incident has sparked concerns about road safety and underscores the need for stricter measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.



