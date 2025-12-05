Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 of Family Killed, 2 Others Injured in Truck-Car Collision in Chhatarpur

Five people were killed and two others were seriously injured in an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday evening, December 5. The accident took place under the Gulganj police station area, where a car and a truck collided.

The deceased are from the same family. The injured people have been admitted to the nearby hospital and are said to be in critical condition. The accident took place near Badkuwa on Bada Malhera road when a car carrying seven people of the same family coming from Satna collided with a truck (UP 32), resulting death of five people on the spot, said Additional SP Aditya Patle.

Madhya Pradesh: Five people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a truck and a car collided in the Gulganj police station area of Chhatarpur district pic.twitter.com/GgmO7Arjy4 — IANS (@ians_india) December 5, 2025

Aditya Patle said the truck was seized and its driver has been arrested by the police after the accident.