Guna Accident: One Dead, 16 Injured as Speeding Bus Overturns in Madhya Pradesh (VIDEO)

Guna Bus Accident News: One person died and 16 others were injured after a speeding bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Friday, December 5, 2025. The accident took place around 5.30 am near Binaganj town. The bus was travelling from Lucknow to Indore.

According to the reports, Guna Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal and Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni reached the spot soon after receiving information.

"Prima facie, it appears that the bus driver may have dozed off at the wheel or was driving at a high speed, causing the vehicle to lose control. After overturning, the bus skidded for approximately 30 metres," Kanyal told reporters as quoted by PTI.

People nearby rushed to help and began pulling passengers out. Police from the Binaganj station later joined the rescue work. Kanyal said one passenger died on the spot. Sixteen others were injured. Three of them were shifted to Bhopal for further treatment.

(With inputs from PTI)