Madhya Pradesh Accident: Four Killed, 21 Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns in Khargone District (Watch Video)

Four people, including three women and a toddler, were killed and 21 others injured when a private bus overturned in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday. According to police, the Khargone-Alirajpur bus was speeding when the driver lost control at the Jiratpura crossing near Segaon, around 42 km from the district headquarters. The crash resulted in four fatalities at the scene, a police officer confirmed.

Eight of the 21 injured passengers were rushed to the district hospital while others were admitted to nearby health centres, Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena told PTI.

A JCB machine was deployed to lift the bus, which had fallen on its side, and restore it to its original position, police said. The bus driver fled the scene after the incident, while the conductor has been detained for questioning.