Madhya Pradesh Accident: Four Killed, 6 Injured as SUV Collides with Truck in Vidisha (Watch Video)

In the early hours of Saturday, four people from Rajasthan were killed and six others injured when their SUV collided with a truck in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh. The accident took place around 4 a.m. on the Biaora-Bina highway, within the jurisdiction of the Lateri police station, according to authorities.

Watch:

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: At least four people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in was rammed by a truck in #Vidisha earlier today. #MPNews#MadhyaPradeshNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/z7k0OzkF1p — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2024

Also Read| Mumbai Hit and Run During Ganeshotsav 2024: 1 Killed, One Critical as Speeding BMW Crushes Two Activists Installing Ganpati Banners in Mulund.

विदिशा जिला अंतर्गत लटेरी ब्लॉक में बागेश्वर धाम से लौटते समय राजस्थान के झालावाड़ जिले के निवासी 4 लोगो की सड़क दुर्घटना में मृत्यु का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। गंभीर घायलों के समुचित इलाज के लिए जिला प्रशासन को निर्देशित किया है।



मैं बाबा महाकाल से दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 7, 2024

"A group of 10 persons, including seven women, from Jhalawad in Rajasthan was returning from a pilgrimage when their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed into a truck. Two women and as many men were killed in the accident," he said. The deceased have been identified as Kishanlal Lodha (60), Vinod Kumar Mali (34), Vardi Bai Lodha (70), and Rajbai Bheel (48), according to the official.