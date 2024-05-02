Madhya Pradesh Ashram Scandal: Teacher Booked For Sexually Abusing Minor Boys In Ujjain

In a troubling development, the Madhya Pradesh police have initiated legal action against an acharya (teacher) and a caretaker for purportedly sexually assaulting minor boys at an ashram in Ujjain. According to authorities, a total of 19 boys from various age groups have come forward with complaints of sexual harassment to the ashram's administrator.

The teacher, identified as Rahul Sharma, has been apprehended, while the caretaker, Ajay Thakur, remains at large. The police's intervention was prompted by a complaint lodged by three boys. Jayant Singh Rathore, the additional superintendent of police (ASP) in Ujjain, assured that a thorough investigation is underway, with plans to record statements from other ashram residents. The incident was brought to light not only by the victims but also by the ashram director, who promptly informed the authorities.

The director revealed that complaints against Thakur's misconduct led to his dismissal. A meeting convened on Tuesday, attended by concerned parents, aimed to address the situation. During the gathering, the boys detailed the nature of abuse they endured at the hands of Sharma and Thakur, prompting the involvement of law enforcement. ASP Rathore confirmed that a first information report (FIR) has been filed under pertinent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and Juvenile Justice Act against the accused, expressing confidence in Thakur's imminent apprehension.