Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: Big announcements in Madhya Pradesh budget 2022-23

The Madhya Pradesh government has made these big announcements in budget 2022-23.

50 crore sanctioned for Chief Minister Matsya Yojana.

Immense employment opportunities in the field of fisheries, for which Chief Minister Fisheries Scheme will start.

Emphasis on solar energy, construction of new solar parks in MP Sagar, Shajapur and Ujjain.

This year 13 thousand new teachers will be recruited.

Computer training center will be started in tribal areas.

Global Skill Park will be constructed in Bhopal.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh government in the budget session said 11 new industrial areas will be developed in the state. In these, more than 11 thousand employment opportunities will be created.