Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: New schemes to be start for agriculture in the state, says FM

In aim to make progession in agriculture sector the Madhya Pradesh government in its budget session said "we will start new schemes for agriculture. GI tag will be given to the special products here."

Not only this, the government has made a provision of subsidy of Rs 25000 crore on electricity bill. One lakh 72 thousand crore assistance was given to the farmers.

Earlier, the government announced to provide cheap electricity for the people of the state. A subsidy of 21 thousand crores has been given for cheap electricity. Irrigation is being done in 42 lakh hectares. The pace of development has increased in rural areas.