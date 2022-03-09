Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: Opposition started creating a ruckus in the assembly

Amidst the uproar, Finance Minister Jagdish Deora is presenting the budget of the government. As soon as he presented his budget, the opposition started creating a ruckus. Opposition MLAs reached the sanctum sanctorum. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the members of the Legislative Assembly for peace.

After which Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the opposition does not know when to protest. The budget was not presented and these people are protesting.

However, according to the reports it is expected that the budget 2022's size is going to be more than 2.5 lakhs crores. Last year the CM presented a budget of two lakh 41 thousand crore rupees for the state in 2021-22.

The highest expectation is about the reduction in VAT on petroleum products. If the government reduces VAT, then petrol and diesel will become cheaper. Along with this, youth have high expectations regarding employment. In such a situation, the government will also emphasize on industrial growth.