Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan files nomination from Budhni Constituency

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state. This is the 6th time when the BJP leader will be filing nomination from the Budhni seat. Before filing his nomination papers, he visited the Vijayasana Mata in Salkanpur. Talking about the state government’s scheme the CM said, “We started the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana for our dear sisters. Now we are giving Rs 1,250 every month to each of them under the scheme. Earlier the amount was Rs 1,000 per month.”

The Chief Minister said that the state government plans to increase this amount gradually. This amount will go up to Rs 3,000 he said, once funds for the scheme are arranged, he added. Congress has a problem with Lord Ram or posters of Ram: Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The BJP leader also launched an attack on the Congress party, over its complaint to the Election Commission on the issue of posters of Ram Temple. He asked, “Does Congress have a problem with Lord Ram or the posters?” He went to the extent of saying that Sanatan Dharma can never become a political issue. Shivraj Singh Chouhan also touched upon the recent statement of Congress spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala, where he described Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, as Jai-Veeru from the Bollywood flick Sholay. Reacting to the statement he said that he limits Jai Veeru only to jokes. BJP will win most seats this time, predicts Chouhan. Shivraj Singh Chouhan expects the BJP to register a historic win this time. He said that the party will win an unprecedented number of seats in the state during the 2023 Assembly Elections. Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases - on November 7 and 17.



