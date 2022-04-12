Madhya Pradesh Cong sets up 5-member committee to probe Khargone violence

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday constituted a five-member committee to probe into the violence in Khargone city during the Ram Navami procession, said party vice president CP Shekhar.

The panel comprises former minister and MLA Sajjna Singh Verma as chairperson, and former ministers Mukesh Nayak and Bala Bachchan, former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and party's minority cell chief Sheikh Aleem.

The committee will go to the spot and submit its report to the State Congress Committee.

The incident took place on Sunday when several people, including police personnel, were injured in a Ram Navami procession after a group of people pelted stones at each other. The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police said.

After the miscreants set four houses on fire, the administration imposed a curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, and Motipura areas.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the act and termed it "unfortunate". He said that the damages caused to public and private assets will be recovered from rioters.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the district administration and police demolished illegal buildings of miscreants involved in the attack on a Ram Navami procession.

The authorities ran the bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor