Madhya Pradesh Cop Loses Hand As Train Hits Him While Removing Bodies from Tracks in Damoh
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 11, 2024 11:56 AM2024-11-11T11:56:50+5:302024-11-11T11:58:51+5:30
A tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district when a train struck a sub-inspector and a police driver ...
A tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district when a train struck a sub-inspector and a police driver while they were removing two bodies from the railway tracks. The incident happened on Sunday evening near Karaiya Bhadoli railway station, officials reported on Monday.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Mishra, in charge of the Bandakpur police post, had responded to a call about two men who had reportedly fallen from a train and died. While examining and attempting to remove the bodies, a train unexpectedly approached, hitting him.
As a result, Mishra's right arm was severed. The police vehicle driver, Yawar Khan, was also injured in the incident. Both were referred to a hospital in nearby Jabalpur for treatment, with officials indicating that they may be transferred to another facility by air ambulance if required, according to Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi.