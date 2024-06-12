Madhya Pradesh: Dead Man Returns Home Alive in Sheopur on 13th Day Ritual

A laborer hailing from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh, who was mistakenly presumed dead and cremated after an accident in Rajasthan, has shocked his family by returning home alive. Surendra Sharma, aged 25, made his unexpected appearance on June 9, coinciding with his terhavi (13th day ritual), prompting his family to realize the grave error in identifying the deceased and performing his last rites.

On Tuesday, police arrived, accompanied by the family of the actual deceased, who has been identified as Dhara Singh. They proceeded to collect the ashes of Dhara. Expressing their objection, Dhara's relatives contest the circumstances surrounding his cremation. It was revealed that Surendra Sharma, who had been mistakenly presumed dead, was previously employed in Jaipur. The incident occurred on May 26, when an accident took place in Sawai Madhopur’s Soorwal area, resulting in an unidentified injured man being referred to a hospital. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment.

According to a report of TOI, Soorwal station in-charge told, “Normal procedure was followed for identification and pictures of the body were circulated. The kin of Surendra Sharma approached us, wrongly identified the body, took it home and cremated it. We are contemplating action against Surendra’s family.” Asked about the mistake, Dharm Raj Sharma, Surendra’s uncle, said: “The videos and pictures were shared by Jaipur Police. The body resembled that of Surendra.

Surendra's elder brother, Devendra, was the one who identified the body, according to reports. Dharm Raj, another family member, stated that Surendra had not been in contact with the family for the past two months, and they were unaware of his whereabouts. “We received information that he died in an accident. We were preparing for his 13th day rituals when his mother was shocked to receive a call from him

