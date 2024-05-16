Madhya Pradesh: Eight Killed, One Injured in Car Crash on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway

Eight people were killed, and one person was seriously injured in a car accident on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway near Ghatbillad early this morning. The accident occurred around 4:30 AM when a car traveling from Bank Tanda towards Guna collided with a stationary dumper truck parked on the roadside near Betma, Ratlam. The dumper truck was loaded with sand, and sand was scattered all over the accident site. The injured person, an elderly man, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, all the occupants of the car were traveling from Bank Tanda towards Guna. The driver of the dumper truck fled the scene after the accident.

Senior police officers and other personnel are currently at the scene. A police card was found from the deceased identified as Kamlesh, indicating that he was posted in Shivpuri. Police are investigating the case and searching for the unidentified vehicle.