Madhya Pradesh Farmer Becomes Crorepati After Finding Rs 1 crore Worth Diamond While weeding

What will be your reaction if you find a diamond from the unexpected place...well this case happened with the MP's Panna district farmer. Man was digging up weeds from his 2 acers farm and while doing his work he found a pebble on Thursday that looked and felt different... Felt like Rs 1 crore.

Swamidin Pal, who has spent eight grueling years searching Panna's shallow diamond mines, discovered a 32.8-carat diamond on a small plot he leased in the Sarkoha area, about 9 km from the district headquarters. To support his family, Pal works on his two-acre farm outside Panna but dedicates five months each year to diamond digging.

"I was working in the field when I found the diamond," he said, elated that his persistence finally paid off. He called his sons, showed them the diamond, and they rushed to the district diamond office to deposit it.

The diamond will be auctioned soon, with 12% royalty deducted before the proceeds are credited to Pal’s account. How does it feel to be a crorepati? Pal, who has faced hardship and poverty, responded, “My tomorrow is safe. I am happy that my family will not suffer as I did. I will buy agricultural land for my two sons so they can avoid labor work. God has been kind.”

Government officials estimate the diamond's value could exceed Rs one crore. This year, the Panna diamond office has received 16 diamonds totaling 124 carats. The last crore-plus diamond found in Panna was in February 2022, when a brick kiln worker, after ten years of prospecting, unearthed a 26.11-carat diamond near Krishna Kalyanpur, about 9 km from Pal's discovery.