Madhya Pradesh: Five Killed, 12 Injured in Separate Accidents in Betul District (Watch Video)

BETUL, Madhya Pradesh (October 27, 2024): Five people were killed and 12 others injured in two separate accidents involving heavy vehicles in Betul district, police said on Sunday. The first accident occurred around 7 a.m. when a tractor-trolley transporting 21 labourers overturned near Hanuman Dol on the Betul-Parasia Road.

#WATCH | 2 died and 12 injured after a tractor trolley met with an accident in Betul, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/L1ZVlkvAQG — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 27, 2024

According to PTI reports, Additional Superintendent of Police Kamla Joshi confirmed that two people died in the incident, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The victims were returning to their village after working for a month in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Joshi noted that one of the three critically injured individuals has been referred to Bhopal for further treatment.

Read Also | Five Dead in Horrific Car Accident in Mandi As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge After Wedding Celebration

In a second incident on Saturday night, three people were killed when a truck collided with their two-wheeler on the Betul-Athner road around 11 p.m. The truck, transporting fertiliser, struck the motorcycle near Bharkawadi village, approximately 10 km from the district headquarters. The victims were identified as Vijay (35), Krishna Dhurve (20), and Raghunath Sareyam (38).

Anjana Dhurve, in charge of the Betul Bazar police station, reported that a case has been registered against the truck driver, who fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

(With inputs from agencies)