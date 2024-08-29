Madhya Pradesh Government Suspends Six GRP Personnel Over Beating of Dalit Woman and Her Grandson in Katni

In response to the beating of a woman and her grandson in Katni district, the Madhya Pradesh government suspended six Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, including the station in-charge, on Thursday. The incident came to light after the opposition Congress shared a video, alleging that the victims belong to the Dalit community.

"An old video of beating of GRP Katni police station cops is getting viral on social media. After I took cognizance of it, I have asked DIG Rail to go to the spot for probing the incident. As per the preliminary probe, I have ordered suspension with immediate effect of then GRP police station in-charge, a head constable and four constables," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a post on X.

थाना जी.आर.पी कटनी के अधिकारी/कर्मचारियों द्वारा मारपीट का एक पुराना वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। मेरे संज्ञान में आने पर तुरंत आज सुबह DIG Rail को जांच हेतु मौके पर भेजने का निर्देश दिया गया था। प्रारंभिक जांच अनुसार तत्कालीन थाना प्रभारी जी.आर.पी कटनी सहित एक प्रधान… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 29, 2024

Earlier in the day, five police personnel were removed from field duty in connection with the incident, which a senior GRP official stated occurred in October of last year.

Also Read| Madhya Pradesh: Probe Ordered After Video of Woman Beating Dalit Woman and Teenage Son Goes Viral.

"The video of the questioning went viral, leading to cases being registered against the woman and the minor in Katni. All police personnel visible in the video have been line-attached (taken off field duty)," SP Prasad stated. He also mentioned that a probe is underway to determine why the woman and her grandson were treated in such a manner and how the official footage of the incident was leaked.

Deputy Inspector General, railway, Monica Shukla arrived in Katni on Thursday to conduct the probe, sources said. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari and media department chairman and former minister Mukesh Nayak too would be visiting Katni to meet the victims, a party leader said.

