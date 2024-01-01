Madhya Pradesh Govt College Principal Assaulted Over Unfounded Witchcraft Allegations

A disturbing incident unfolded in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, where the principal of a government college reported being attacked by four individuals. The assault allegedly stemmed from false accusations linking him to involvement in witchcraft. Law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. On Sunday, a case related to the incident that took place on December 29 was filed under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said, "Based on a complaint lodged by Lalbahadur Singh, the principal of the government college in Sinhawal town, a case has been registered against four persons and further investigation is underway," He also acknowledged that a video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

The official said they're still investigating what caused the incident when asked about Singh's claim. The principal said he found out from college staff that the attackers accused him of practicing witchcraft, which isn't true.