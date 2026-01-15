Madhya Pradesh: Indore Crime Branch Arrest Three With 513 Grams of MD Drug

Madhya Pradesh: Crime branch arrested three individuals with 513 grams of MD drugs in Indore district, official said on Thursday. As per the crime branch report, arrested accused have been identified as Nikhil and Mukesh, residents of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh, and Kamlesh, a resident of Rajasthan. Trio was travelling on a motorcycle and was bringing the consignment from Rajasthan. Based on intel, a police check was placed at the MR-4 road.

Upon seeing police, they fled, but the team pursued and apprehended them. A search by the crime branch revealed and confiscated contraband." The Chief Minister has directed action against narcotics, and the Commissioner of Police has instructed maximum enforcement. Following these directives, our team, monitoring activity, received information yesterday evening that three youths were transporting a large quantity of drugs from Rajasthan on a motorcycle."

DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi stated that following a tip-off, a team deployed on MR-4 Road apprehended three individuals after a chase when they attempted to flee a police stop. A search yielded 513 grams of MD drugs. The accused were taken into custody, and a case is being registered under the NDPS Act. Further interrogation will be conducted, with a police remand sought, to determine the source and supply destinations of the drugs, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1 crore in the international market.