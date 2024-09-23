Madhya Pradesh Launches Public Awareness Campaign to Combat Malaria and Dengue Diseases

The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated a public awareness campaign aimed at preventing malaria and dengue as part of its EMBED (Elimination of Mosquito-Borne Endemic Diseases) program, an official announced on Monday.

According to a report of PTI, The state government has collaborated with Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to roll out a multi-city public awareness campaign aimed at combating malaria and dengue as part of the EMBED Program, announced Dr. Himanshu Jayswar, deputy director of Madhya Pradesh's Directorate of Health Services, during a press conference.

Also Read| Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Lightning Strike Kills 8, Including Four Children, in Rajnandgaon.

Jayswar said the state government and GCPL have planned to fight the spike in mosquito-borne diseases during the ongoing monsoon season. "Proactive prevention is crucial for controlling any epidemic, and this campaign across Madhya Pradesh will be vital in educating citizens on how to prevent malaria and dengue," he stated. The official noted that the EMBED initiative is a continuous strategic effort focused on reducing cases of malaria and dengue while aiming for a zero death rate through a multifaceted approach. He added that the program aims to eliminate fatalities from malaria and dengue by 2030.

Jayswar said this partnership has enabled Madhya Pradesh to move from Category 3 to Category 1 state in malaria elimination since 2015. Ahona Ghosh, General Manager, Sustainability at GCPL, said the company has been partnering with the state government to fight vector-borne diseases through EMBED since 2015.