Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 : Newlywed Bride Casts Vote Before Heading to In-Laws' House in Balaghat (Watch Video)

The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections for 2024 begins on Friday ECI has urged to turn out in large numbers and cast the vote. In Madhya Pradesh, Balaghat, A newlywed bride, accompanied by her husband, exercised her voting rights before going to her in-laws' house.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Madhya Pradesh, Balaghat: A newlywed bride, accompanied by her husband, exercised her voting rights before going to her in-laws' house pic.twitter.com/X5zlApTpbR — IANS (@ians_india) April 19, 2024

A total of 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories will vote in the first phase today. Vote counting will be done on June 4.Those voting in the first phase include seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.