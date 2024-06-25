Madhya Pradesh Ministers To Start Paying Income Tax After Cabinet Revokes 52-Year Old Rule

In a significant policy shift, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has announced that state ministers will be responsible for paying their own Income Tax. On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet resolved that state ministers will now be responsible for paying their own income tax, ending the practice of the state government covering this expense.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the cabinet has decided to abolish the 1972 rule that allowed the government to pay income taxes on ministers' salaries and perks. According to State Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, during the cabinet meeting, the chief minister proposed that ministers should handle their own income tax payments. This suggestion was accepted, leading to the new decision.