Madhya Pradesh: Over 30 Injured After Passenger Bus Overturns Near Morena (Watch)

In an incident near Morena, Madhya Pradesh, on National Highway 44, a passenger bus overturned, resulting in injuries to at least 30 individuals.

VIDEO | At least 30 people were injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in overturned near #Morena, Madhya Pradesh, on National Highway 44 late last night.



In an another incident, a 35-year-old passenger died while an auto-rickshaw driver sustained injuries after an overspending car collided with the rickshaw on Monday morning along Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai. The incident took place near the Sanpada signal. While the driver of the auto-rickshaw also sustained injuries, the driver of the car fled after the incident.

According to the police report, the incident occurred around 5:30 am on Monday when an overspeeding car traveling from Belapur to Vashi lost control and collided with an auto-rickshaw heading in the same direction. The force of the impact was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was thrown approximately 50 meters from the point of collision.