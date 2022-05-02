Madhya Pradesh: Security beefed up in 'sensitive areas' of Khargone ahead of festivals

Keeping a vigil to avoid any untoward incident, additional security forces have been deployed in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, informed police official on Sunday.

"Additional 1000 troops have been deployed in the district. Security forces are deployed in all the sensitive areas and checkpoints. Areas are being monitored through drones and all inputs are being taken care of," said Ankit Jaiswal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Khargone.

Meanwhile, the curfew will be relaxed between 8 am to 5 pm on Tuesday.

"There will be a relaxation in curfew from tomorrow between 8 am to 5 pm. Shops will open but all religious places will remain closed," he said.

Curfew on May 2 and May 3 has been imposed in the district that witnessed violence following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession last month.

To avoid any such situation, admiration has passed various orders limiting public gatherings during the festival week.

"Eid prayers to be offered at home. Also, no event on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will be allowed to organize in the district," said Sumer Singh Mujalda, Additional District Magistrate, Khargone.

In the violence that erupted on April 10, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram-Navami procession.

The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four persons injured, including a police inspector.

( With inputs from ANI )

