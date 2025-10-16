Madhya Pradesh: Several Fall Ill After Drinking Contaminated Well Water in Chhindwara’s Rajola Village

Several residents of Rajola village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district have fallen ill after consuming contaminated water from a local well. Officials said that around 60 people from 150 families reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea after drinking the water. The affected individuals were immediately provided medical assistance, and most have now recovered. Authorities have confirmed that four pigeons were also found dead in the same well, indicating severe contamination. Health officials have assured that all patients are stable and no one is in a critical condition.

SDM Chhindwara, Hemkaran Dhurve, says, "We had conducted a check-up of 150 families yesterday. 60 people from 150 families were found suffering from…"

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Chhindwara, Hemkaran Dhurve, said that a health check-up was conducted for all 150 families in the village. The test results confirmed contamination in the well water. “We collected water samples and found them to be unsafe for consumption. So far, 120 patients have been administered medicines, and our medical camp will remain operational in the area for the next two to three days,” Dhurve stated. He also said that action will be taken against the Gram Panchayat for negligence that led to the incident.