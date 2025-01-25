Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide in Shivpuri, Allegedly Blames Teacher for Forcing Him to Drink Beer

A Class 12 student took his own life after accusing a teacher of harassment in a video found on his phone. the deceased, who was from Shivpuri, claimed that the teacher forced him to drink beer, encouraged alcohol use among students, and pressured them into taking private tuition by threatening them with low grades.

In the video, Bunty expressed concern that without reforms in the education system, more students might resort to suicide. On Wednesday evening, the 17-year-old went to the railway tracks near Kolaras station and suffered fatal injuries from a train, despite the driver’s attempts to stop in time. He was later declared dead at Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior.

Also Read: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Rapes 19-Year-Old Girl After Threatening to Post Photos on Social Media

The Kolaras police and the Government Railway Police (GRP) are currently investigating these allegations. They are focusing on the video’s content as part of their probe.