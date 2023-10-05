Madhya Pradesh to provide 35 per cent reservation for women in govt jobs

In a poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the government has issued a notification for providing a 35 per cent quota for women in government departments, barring the Forest department in the state.The state government has made amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997 to give 35 per cent reservation to women.

According to the copy of the notification, “Notwithstanding anything contained in any service rules, there shall be reserved 35 per cent of all posts in the service under the state (except Forest Department) in favour of women at the stage of direct recruitment and the said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment-wise.”Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced providing 35 per cent reservation to women in police and other government jobs and 50 per cent reservation for women in teaching posts.Priority would be given to women in local bodies, including aldermen and other positions. Education fees for girls will be borne by the government while ensuring better education for them.Recently, the women’s reservation Bill passed by the Parliament, became law after it received assent from President Droupadi Murmu. The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhniyam’, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, was unanimously passed by the Rajya Sabha, becoming the first bill to be passed in the new Parliament building.On September 20, the Bill was passed following division with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it on the motion seeking its passage.