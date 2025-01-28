Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: Two Young Cousins Drown While Fetching Cricket Ball in Rajgarh

In a heartbreaking incident in Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, two young cousins lost their lives while trying to retrieve a cricket ball from a well. The tragedy occurred on Monday evening in Bokdi village, under the Pachor police station jurisdiction.

The boys, aged 11 and 13, were playing cricket when the ball fell into a well. In their attempt to recover it, both fell into the well and drowned. Villagers promptly informed the authorities, who later recovered their bodies for postmortem. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating further.

