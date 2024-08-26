Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Inaugurates Shooting Range Named After Double Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker in Gwalior (Watch Video)

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated a shooting range named after Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic medalist, on Monday, August 28. The new facility honours Bhaker’s achievements as the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympics, a feat she accomplished at the Paris Olympics 2024.

#WATCH | Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh | Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had a video call with double Olympic medalist, Indian shooter, Manu Bhaker.



(Source - Jyotiraditya Scindia office) pic.twitter.com/7Kp69VJ3fn — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

Bhaker, along with her partner Sarabjot Singh, won bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics. The duo defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the play-off match.

Read Akso | Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker advocates for better facilities in sports

Earlier, Bhaker also won bronze in the women’s individual 10m Air Pistol event, marking her as the first Indian woman shooter to secure an Olympic medal. In her final event, she narrowly missed a historic third medal, finishing fourth in the women’s 25m Pistol shooting event.

Bhaker’s achievements make her the first Indian athlete since independence to win two medals in a single Olympic Games. She joins an elite group of Indian Olympians, including PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar, who have won multiple individual medals across different Olympic Games.

Norman Pritchard was the only Indian athlete before Bhaker to win two medals in a single Olympics, securing silver in the 200m and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Olympics