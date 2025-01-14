Madhya Pradesh Well Collapse: Woman Among 3 Trapped After Under-Construction Well Caves In (Watch Video)

Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh (January 14, 2025): Three people, including a woman, were trapped under debris after an under-construction well collapsed at Khunajhir Khurd village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on Tuesday evening.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Here's what Chhindwara Collector Sheelendra Singh said on the ongoing operation to rescue people trapped under debris after an under-construction well caved in at a village in the district.



State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDRF) teams and local police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the collapse. Earthmoving machines have been deployed to assist in the rescue operation. Police Superintendent Ajay Pandey said that all three victims, two men and one woman are alive, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Chhindwara Collector Sheelendra Singh also provided an update, saying the workers had been called to construct the well when the collapse occurred. "In Khunajhir Khurd village, workers were called for construction of a well. Three persons have been trapped under the debris after an under-construction well caved in at a village. They are still trapped but we have been talking to them, and SDRF and other teams are carrying out efforts to rescue them," he sadi.

