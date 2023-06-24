Madhya Pradesh witnesses rains ahead of monsoon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 : The weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh have changed ahead of the monsoon's arrival as light to heavy rainfall was witnessed in the state.

According to the met office, the monsoon is likely to arrive in the state in the next two days.

"Pre-monsoon activity is going on throughout Madhya Pradesh, as a result of which light, moderate and heavy rains are seen at some places in the state. According to the data recorded so far, 47.6 mm rainfall has been recorded in Bhopal. Similarly, 116 mm in Sehore, 140.9 mm in Raisen and heavy rain has been recorded in Seoni district," Ashfaq Hussain, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal said.

There is a possibility of monsoon arriving in eastern Madhya Pradesh within the next 2 days, he added.

Speaking about the temperature, he said, "The maximum temperature remains around 30 to 38 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature remains between 20 and 26 degree Celsius in the state. The temperature is likely to remain around the same in the next five days and there will be no possibility of a heat wave."

According to the met office, heavy rain with lightning is likely to continue over Bhopal, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar and Sehore in the forenoon hours.

Similarly, moderate to intense rain with lightning probably prevail over Guna, Ashoknagar, Agar, Harda, Narmadapuram, Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Shajapur and Ratlam.

Light rain is likely to occur over Neemuch, Mandsaur, Dhar, Khandwa, Betul, Chhindwara, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Seoni, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Damoh, Gwalior and Shivpuri in forenoon hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor