Madras HC advocate resigns from Kalakshetra Foundation complaints committee

Chennai, April 4 Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) member of the Kalakshetra Foundation and practicing advocate of Madras High Court, B.S. Ajeetha has resigned from the post, following the sexual allegations against some faculty members.

Girl students have alleged that some male teachers were abusing them.

Advocate B.S. Ajeetha in her letter to the Director of the Kalakshetra Foundation said, "I am disturbed at the recent developments in your institution and the response of the administration to the issues.

"The present atmosphere in the institution and the large-scale discontent of women students and staff makes me rethink whether I should continue to be an external member of the Internal Complaints Committee of the institution."

Advocate Ajeetha in the letter also said that she had her own reservations regarding the responses made by the administration in the controversy.

She said that on the basis of these issues, she doesn't want to further associate with the Kalakshetra Foundation.

In her resignation letter, she said, "I don't want to associate anymore with your institution and particularly to continue as a member of the Internal Complaints Committee and I hereby tender my resignation from the membership of the ICC and it shall come into force with immediate effect."

Advocate Ajeetha said that she expected that better counsel will prevail in the administration and that things would be sorted out in a judicious manner which will be affected to all the affected students.

The practicing advocate has been working for the past four years as a member of the Internal Complaints Committee of the institution constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Places Act, 2013.

