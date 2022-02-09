Madras HC orders SIT probe in murder of TN Minister's brother

Chennai, Feb 9 The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the murder, in 2012, of K.N. Ramajayam, brother of Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban & Water Supply and powerful DMK leader K.N. Nehru.

The court took the decision after the CBI, which has been probing the case since 2017, was not able to make any breakthrough in it.

Justice V. Bharathidasan of the Madras High Court ordered that the SIT must comprise Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police, S. Jeyakumar, Ariyalur Deputy Superintendent of Police, Madan, and CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police, R. Ravi.

The judge also directed the CBI Director to depute Deputy SP R. Ravi of the CBI in the SIT and not to transfer him without the court's directive. Justice Bharatidasan also directed Director General of Police, Mohammed Shakeel Akthar of the Crime Branch -Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), the elite wing of the Tamil Nadu Police to monitor the Special Investigation Team headed by S. Jeyakumar

The judge also ordered that the probe by the SIT commence after a briefing by the DSP of CBI on the investigation conducted so far. The court also directed to file a regular status report of the investigation and directed the team to commence the probe after February 21 and to produce the first report before March 21.

K.N. Ramajeyam, who was doing business in granite exports, mining, and real estate was found murdered on March 29, 2012. His body was found on the banks of Cauvery near Thiruvalarsolai on the outskirts of Tiruchi. The CB-CID could not get any leads on the murder and the case was handed over to the CBI in 2017, but as the CBI was also not able to make any headway in the investigation, the family moved Madras High court for constitution of a Special Investigation Team, which was granted by Justice Bharathidasan.

