Madras HC quashes case against YouTuber Maridhas

Chennai, Feb 10 The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a private complaint against YouTuber Maridhas, who was charged for uploading a video pertaining to the anti-CAA protests.

Justice Swaminathan of the Madras High Court quashed the private complaint against Maridhas on the file of Judicial Magistrate 111, Thoothukudi.

The private complaint was lodged by DMK leader S.R.S. Umari Shankar of Thoothukudi, who said that Maridhas had insulted and tarnished the reputation of DMK and his family members through the video.

The advocate representing Maridhas, however, contended that the allegation was totally false and that the case was deliberately foisted against him. Maridhas through his advocate said that the case was fabricated as he was active and vocal on YouTube about social issues.

Maridhas said that the present case against him was one such example to stifle his voice.

