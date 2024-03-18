Madras High Court Restrains Expelled AIADMK Leader O Panneerselvam from Using Party Symbol, Flag and Letterhead

The Madras High Court on Monday, March 18, restricted expelled AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from using the party symbol, flag, and letterhead. The High Court order came ahead of the Lok Sabha elections - and has come to a major setback to Panneerselvam

Judge N. Satish Kumar, who heard the petition, ordered an interim ban on O Panneerselvam from using AIADMK's name, flag, symbol, and letterhead.

In this case, the judge assured OPS that the court would not extend the ban after the interim period had expired and asked him to refrain from using them until the case was adjudicated.