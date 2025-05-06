Madurai BJP Woman Functionary Saranya Found Dead, Decapitated in Thanjavur

A BJP woman functionary from Madurai was found dead in Pattukottai in the district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, May 6. The woman BJP cadre, identified as Saranya (35) of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, reportedly had recently come to Pattukottai, her husband’s place. She was found dead with her head decapitated on Monday night while returning home from a Xerox centre that she was operating.

The woman was returning home by foot, after closing a photostat shop run by her. The unidentified gang which followed Saranya hacked her with machetes. Her head was severed in the murderous attack. The gang fled from the spot after killing the woman.

Saranya’s husband, who went in search of her as she did not return home even after late hours, found the body in a pool of blood. Saranya was among nine BJP members who were arrested by the police for hurling footwear at the car of then Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, when he was leaving Madurai airport after paying respects to the mortal remains of soldier D. Lakshmanan in August 2022. She was let out on bail by a judicial magistrate court in Madurai.

A case has been registered and the police were probing from all angles including personal enmity and property dispute, the police official told the news agency PTI. While the exact details surrounding the crime are still unfolding, the police are investigating the matter.