Madurai boy emerges as TN's NEET topper

Chennai, Sep 8 Madurai's S. Thridev Vinayaka became Tamil Nadu's topper in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), 2022.

He scored 705 out of 720 marks and has a percentile score of 99.99. He secured 30th All India Rank in the NEET entrance exam, the results of which were released on Wednesday night.

Vinayaka said that he cracked the examination in his first attempt and owed his success to his parents and teachers. He told that he got the All India 30th rank in NEET and stood first in Tamil Nadu.

He said that he got interested in medicine during his tenth standard and later it developed into a passion and he cracked the examination by working hard for several hours per day.

The Madurai boy said that he devoted five hours after school to studies during school days and on holidays, he studied for eight hours a day.

His parents, G. Prabhu and S.K. Suganthi credited his success to his hard work and said that he worked hard day and night to crack the entrance examination.

