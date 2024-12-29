Maha CM asks CID to seize properties of accused involved in Beed Sarpanch murder case

Mumbai, Dec 29 After an all-party protest against the brutal murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cracked the whip directing the CID to seize properties of the accused involved in the ghastly incident.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has already taken over the investigation into the killing of Deshmukh, and the directives to seize the properties of the accused were given late Saturday night.

CM Fadnavis has ordered to immediately start the process of confiscating the properties of the accused and also to cancel the licenses of those whose photos with the revolvers have gone viral on social media.

He has given these directions to CID's Additional Director General Prashant Burde. The CM has also asked the CID to review the revolver licenses that have been issued so far and cancel them.

CM Fadnavis’ directives come at a time when three accused involved in a broad-daylight murder of Santosh Deshmukh are still absconding. Political parties, especially, the ruling BJP and various organisations have been strongly demanding the immediate arrest of these three absconding accused and the mastermind in the killing of Santosh Deshmukh.

So far 19 days have passed since the murder of Santosh Deshmukh but all accused have not been arrested yet. Due to this, the atmosphere has heated up. In Beed, an Akrosh Morcha was taken out by all party leaders on Saturday demanding the arrest of the accused. Cutting across party lines, leaders demanded the arrest of Valmiki Karad who is reportedly a close confidant of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde. The leaders cited that the police have to arrest Karad who is one of the accused in the extortion case and also allegedly linked to the murder of Deshmukh.

NCP legislator and former Minister Prakash Solanke demanded that Dhananjay Munde be relieved from his ministerial post till the ongoing investigations are completed by the special investigation team and judicial commission into the killing of Santosh Deshmukh and also into the deteriorating law and order and rising extortion cases in Beed district.

Anti-corruption crusader Anjali Damania has said that she would not leave Beed and continue her fight till Dhananjay Munde resigns. She has alleged that the three accused involved in the killing of Santosh Deshmukh have been killed.

