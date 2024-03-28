Maha Congress jolted as Ramtek LS nominee’s caste certificate gets rejected

Ramtek (Maharashtra), March 28 The Congress got a shock on Thursday after the Social Justice Department’s caste certificate scrutiny committee rejected the caste certificate of Rashmi S. Barve, the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Ramtek (SC) in Nagpur district.

The development came as the Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated the scrutiny of nomination papers filed by all the candidates for the five Lok Sabha seats in the state that will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

Congress sources said that Barve’s team has moved the Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) seeking urgent relief in the matter on Thursday.

However, they pointed out that in case the ECI also rejects Barve’s nomination, her husband and Congress’ dummy candidate, Shyamlal Barve, shall contest the seat.

The Social Justice Department’s order came after a person recently filed a complaint questioning the caste certificate of Barve, claiming that she did not follow the due legal process to acquire it.

Barve claimed that the move to cancel her caste certificate at the last minute was ‘politically motivated’, which she will challenge in court.

The MahaYuti has fielded a ruling Shiv Sena candidate -- Raju Parwe -- in place of two-time sitting MP Krupal Tumane to lock horns with Barve. Incidentally, MahaYuti ally BJP was also keen to contest the same seat.

