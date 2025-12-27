Maha Dy CM Shinde vows fast-track trial & death penalty for accused in Khopoli activist's murder

Raigad, Dec 27 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde, on Saturday, condemned the brutal killing of a local social activist, Mangesh Kalokhe (45), a former councillor and the husband of Manasi Kalokhe, the newly elected Shiv Sena Councillor from Ward No 3, in Khopoli, terming it a "blot on humanity" and assured the victim's family of swift and strictest justice.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde visited Khopoli as the murder of Mangesh Kalokhe in broad daylight on Friday sparked significant political tension in the region, with allegations pointing toward political vendetta following the recent local body elections.

He said that the murder was a pre-planned conspiracy.

The activist was inhumanely attacked while he was on his way to drop his daughter at school.

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that the attackers had monitored the activist's movements and executed the crime with meticulous planning.

Acknowledging the intense public anger and the family's grief, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde announced that the case would be tried in a fast-track court.

He further committed to appointing a Special Public Prosecutor and applying the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) against all the accused to ensure they receive the death penalty.

He criticised the trend of "revenge politics", saying that such distorted mentalities have no place in a democracy.

He emphasised that while wins and losses are part of elections, taking someone's life out of a grudge is highly dangerous for the society.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde assured that the police are working to identify and arrest every individual involved in this crime.

"No one will be spared," he declared, promising that the current Mahayuti government will ensure the perpetrators are brought to the gallows.

Earlier, Khopoli observed a complete shutdown (bandh) as angry Shiv Sena supporters and local residents gathered at the police station demanding justice.

The victim's family has demanded the suspension of Khopoli Senior Inspector Sachin Hire, alleging that he ignored Mangesh Kalokhe's earlier reports of receiving death threats from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) activists.

Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale and party MP Shrirang Barne visited Khopoli to meet with Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal, demanding a fast-track investigation.

In the municipal council elections held on December 21, Manasi Kalokhe defeated Urmila Devkar (Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction) by more than 700 votes.

Mangesh Kalokhe was a staunch supporter of Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve.

The rival faction involved in the FIR includes supporters of NCP MP and State party President Sunil Tatkare.

The Raigad Police have registered an FIR against 10 individuals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor