Maha: Fadnavis clears first file, provides Rs 5 financial aid to patient

Mumbai, Dec 5 Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, before chairing the maiden Cabinet meeting, cleared the first file on providing financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Pune-based patient Chandrakant Shankar Karhade. The financial aid will be provided from the Chief Minister’s assistance fund.

Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, has asked the administration to work efficiently.

“We have to work with speed to fulfil the people’s expectations. We will expedite the decision-making process and also the speed in its implementation to achieve sustainable development,” he told the bureaucrats at the Cabinet meeting.

Fadnavis was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar by giving a bouquet. The state chief secretary Sujata Saunik also welcomed the Chief Minister and two Chief Ministers before the commencement of the Cabinet meeting.

Immediately, after entering the Mantralaya straight from swearing in function from Azad Maidan, the Mantralaya staff performed a traditional Aarti for the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. The trio paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji, and Rajnath Jihad at the entrance of the Mantralaya. They were welcomed by the Mantralaya staff.

Earlier, Fadnavis took the oath of office and secrecy at the grand function that took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a galaxy of NDA leaders.

Eknath Shinde, who headed the MahaYuti government as the Chief Minister for two and half years after initial reluctance decided to join the Fadnavis-led cabinet as Deputy Chief Minister. He also took an oath. Besides, NCP president Ajit Pawar also took the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The state Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath.

Meanwhile, a special session of the 15th assembly will take place in Mumbai from December 7 to 9. All 288 members will be sworn in during the session. Besides, the Governor will address the joint session on December 9 and on the same day, the new Speaker will be elected. Fadnavis will also seek a floor test on December 9.

Thereafter, a winter session will be held between December 16 and 21 at Nagpur where the government will present supplementary demands.

