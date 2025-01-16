Maha govt approves disbursement of Rs 3,690cr for Jan installment of Ladki Bahin Yojana

Mumbai, Jan 16 The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved the disbursement of Rs 3,690 crore to transfer the installment of Rs 1,500 each for the month of January directly to the bank accounts of 2.46 crore beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Minister of Women and Child Welfare Aditi Tatkare said: "The installment for January will be deposited directly to the bank accounts of 2.46 crore beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana before the Republic Day (January 26).”

She said that the state government has already transferred the monthly installment of Rs 1,500 each for July to December.

The minister has recently said that the state government is not launching any drive to scrutinise the beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

“We have not changed any government policies. We are only addressing the complaints filed with local government offices," added Aditi Tatkare.

The minister further stated: "No application will be scrutinised in general. We will not scrutinise any application without a complaint. If there has been an increase in income, if the income has gone above Rs 2.5 lakh, then those women will not be eligible for the scheme; women with four-wheelers will be ineligible; women who have inter-state marriages are not eligible for this scheme; if the name on the Aadhaar card is different from the name in the bank and if it is brought to our attention, then the concerned woman will be ineligible.”

According to Aditi Tatkare, the Women and Child Welfare Department has received five types of complaints regarding the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

"We will be verifying these complaints. Some complaints have been received from the local administration, while some beneficiary women have written letters informing that they are no longer eligible for the scheme. The applications for which complaints have been received will be verified. However, there will be no change in the original government resolution,” she remarked.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also scoffed at the rumours that the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be closed. Instead, he declared that it would continue in future without adding new criteria.

"There should not be any doubt. The government will fulfil the promises and continue schemes that were launched. None of the schemes will be closed down," he said.

Fadnavis also denied allegations that the number of women beneficiaries under Ladki Bahin will be reduced but said that the government will take due care so that only eligible women get the monthly aid.

