Maha govt to bring in legislation against paper leak menace

Mumbai, July 1 Amid raging controversy over NEET results and paper leaks of various examinations, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that the government will bring in legislation against the paper leak menace.

“The government will bring in legislation against paper leaks before the end of the monsoon session,” the Deputy Chief Minister announced in the ongoing session of the Assembly.

Ruling and opposition party members expressed serious concerns over the paper leaks affecting the future of lakhs of job aspirants and they insisted that the government should enact legislation against the paper leaks in the state.

Congress legislator Balasaheb Thorat and BJP legislator Ashish Shelar were among the legislators who made a strong case for a special law.

The Deputy Chief Minister's announcement is crucial as the committee, headed by the former Chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, has already prepared a draft legislation against the paper leak menace.

The committee has submitted its report to the state government for further action.

Earlier, opposition at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan staged protests and shouted slogans demanding a comprehensive law against paper leak menace in the state.

