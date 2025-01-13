Maha Kumbh 2025 Shahi Snan: Devotees Take Dip at Sangam in Prayagraj; 40 Crore Pilgrims Expected – All You Need to Know

The world's largest religious event and the grand festival of the Sanatan faith, Maha Kumbh 2025, commenced today. Around 40 crore devotees from across the country and the world are expected to visit Prayagraj during this event, which will span approximately one and a half months. Pilgrims will take a holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Additionally, the Yogi government plans to shower flowers on the devotees as part of the celebrations. Thousands of devotees will also observe Kalpavas, an ancient tradition, on the banks of the Sangam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I am happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings. Wishing all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay."

A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture!



Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2025

"A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Kalpavas: An Ancient Tradition

According to mythology, devotees perform Kalpavas on the banks of the Sangam for one month, starting from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima. This year, Kalpavas began on Monday, 13 January 2025, and will conclude on 12 February 2025. The Prayagraj Mela Authority has made elaborate arrangements for this sacred ritual on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During Kalpavas, devotees stay at the Sangam with discipline and devotion, bathing in the Ganga three times daily, meditating, performing prayers, and attending religious discourses. Approximately 10 lakh devotees are expected to observe Kalpavas this year.

Importance of Shahi Snan

The first 'Shahi Snan' will take place on 14 January 2025, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. On this day, Naga Sadhus will take the first dip in the Sangam, followed by the general public. The Shahi Snan is considered exceptionally auspicious, believed to cleanse sins from both this life and past lives while also granting peace to ancestors’ souls.

Mythological Significance of Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela traces its origin to the story of the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean). According to mythological beliefs, during the churning, a pot of Amrit (nectar) emerged, leading to a 12-day battle between the gods and demons. During this struggle, drops of Amrit fell at four locations: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik, where Kumbh Melas are now organised. Maha Kumbh is more than a fair; it symbolises faith, trust, and unity. A ritualistic bath in the Sangam is believed to provide spiritual merits equivalent to performing a thousand Ashvamedha Yagyas.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: With a massive wave of faith at the #MahaKumbh2025, strict security arrangements are in place pic.twitter.com/Ss6qs60JsC — IANS (@ians_india) January 13, 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated a budget of Rs 7,000 crore for the event. The Prayagraj Mela Authority has set up 1.6 lakh tents for Kalpavasis along the banks of the Ganga from Jhunsi to Phaphamau. Temporary infrastructure includes 650 km of roads, 30 pontoon bridges, and extensive sanitation facilities.

The fair area has been expanded by 25%, covering 4,000 hectares, compared to 3,200 hectares in 2019. The length of ghats has increased from 8 km (2019) to 12 km (2025), while parking facilities now cover 1,850 hectares, up from 1,291 hectares in the previous Kumbh.

A robust security arrangement includes 45,000 policemen, 55 police stations, and 3,000 surveillance cameras installed across the fairgrounds. Integrated Control and Command Centres (ICCCs) will monitor security, while strict measures are in place to tackle social media misinformation.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: UP Police officials were seen patrolling during the first 'Shahi Snan' of #MahaKumbh2025 which begins today on the special occasion of Paush Purnima to ensure security pic.twitter.com/Q3UfK6FIuP — IANS (@ians_india) January 13, 2025

For the first time, Google Maps will offer detailed navigation for the fairgrounds, including locations of bridges, temples, ashrams, and ghats. The official app, Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, available on the Play Store, provides comprehensive information about the event, including maps, key locations, and schedules.

Accommodation Arrangements

Luxury Tent City: Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh per day.

Mid-Range Camps: Rs 3,000 to Rs 30,000 per day.

Night Shelters: Over 100 shelters with 250 beds each.

Dharamshalas: 90 dharamshalas and 204 guest houses.

Private PG Houses: Licensed and managed by the Tourism Department

Maha Kumbh 2025: Key Dates for Shahi Snan

First Shahi Snan: 14 January 2025 (Makar Sankranti).

Second Shahi Snan: 29 January 2025 (Mauni Amavasya).

Third Shahi Snan: 3 February 2025 (Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami).

Travel and Connectivity

Flights from Prayagraj are operational to 25 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Public transportation, including buses and trains, has been enhanced for the ease of pilgrims.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 promises to be an unparalleled celebration of faith and tradition, with massive infrastructure, advanced technology, and extensive arrangements ensuring a seamless and spiritual experience for devotees worldwide.